PNMerch Martial Arts Apparel Eat Sleep Repeat Gift Taekwondo Kick Martial Arts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Know someone who is a taekwon-do practitioner or teacher? They'll love this fun martial art design! Great tae kwon do apparel for a martial artist or a white belt or a black belt for a gym spar, or at a competition or tournament. Eat Sleep Taekwondo Repeat Graphic Taekwondo Kick Martial Arts Gift - Tell everyone you don't do karate or kung fu, this is tae-kwon-do, you let the kicks fly and spin. 5 Tenets of Taekwondo: Courtesy, Integrity, Perseverance, Self-Control, and Indomitable 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only