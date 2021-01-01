From oster
Oster Easy-to-Clean Smoothie Blender with Dishwasher-Safe Glass Jar, Black
Make your favorite snacks and drinks faster thanks to the dependable power and quality of the Oster Easy-to-Clean Smoothie Blender with Dishwasher-Safe Glass Jar. The removable blade assembly makes the base of the blender easily accessible, and the blade assembly and 6-cup Boroclass glass jar are dishwasher-safe to make cleanup a breeze. Crush ice and blend ingredients easily with the powerful 700-watt motor. The 5-speed functionality makes it easy to create your favorite smoothies and frozen drinks in no time. Cut, chop, and grind ingredients to make your favorite snacks with the 4-point stainless steel blade. With the Oster 3-Year Satisfaction Guarantee, you can trust that we stand behind the quality of this high-speed blender.