From regalo
Regalo Easy Step Extra Wide Walk-Through Gate, 30-in
Advertisement
Keep your furry friend safe and sound with the Regalo Easy Step Extra Wide Walk-Through Gate. Made with all-steel construction, it measures 30 inches in height and expands to fit openings between 29 and 41.5 inches with two included 4-inch extensions. This gate pressure mounts for easy installation and comes with hardware to mount to your wall for more stability. It also features a convenient walk-through design with a one-touch release safety lock so you can get by but your paw-tner cannot. Ideal for medium to large dogs, Regalo Easy Step Extra Wide Walk-Through Gate will keep your companion contained.