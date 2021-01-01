From pyrex
Pyrex Easy Grab Rectangular Casserole
Advertisement
Features:Glass coverMade in the USAProduct Type: CasserolePrimary Material: GlassEnameled: NoHard-Anodized: Non Stick: NoNon Stick Type: Layers of Non Stick: BPA Free: PFOA Free: YesPTFE Free: YesLid Included: YesNumber of Lids: 1Lid Material: Borosilicate glassSet: NoStackable: Number of Pieces Included: 2Pieces Included: Casserole with lidHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayColor: ClearShape: RectangularCapacity in Quarts: 2Capacity in Ounces: Oven Safe: YesOven Heat Source Compatibility: Stovetop Safe: NoStove Type Compatibility: Maximum Temperature: 490Dishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: YesRefrigerator Safe: YesFreezer Safe: YesInsulated: Non-Toxic: Country of Origin: United StatesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USABright Color: NoProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:Dimensions:Dimensions without handles: 2.62" H x 9" W x 7.12" DOverall Height: 3.06Overall Length: 12.44Overall Width: 8Diameter: Overall Product Weight: 4.95Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 2 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: 2 Year Limited Warranty on Pyrex® glass