From weekend stories
Weekend Stories Easy Cropped Rib Pant in Nude. - size XL (also in XXS)
Advertisement
Weekend Stories Easy Cropped Rib Pant in Nude. - size XL (also in XXS) Weekend Stories Easy Cropped Rib Pant in Nude. - size XL (also in XXS) 92% cotton 4% poly 3% nylon 1% spandex. Elastic waistband. Side slant pockets. Knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. 15 at the knee narrows to 11 at the leg opening. Imported. WEER-WP9. ACP280 H20. Luxe leisurewear for women that prefer quality over quantity, Weekend Stories offers effortless pieces that are classic, sophisticated and timeless. From plush knits, to silky satin fabrics, Weekend Stories ties together versatility and ease with each collection that is designed to feel incredibly comfortable and slips seamlessly into your wardrobe.