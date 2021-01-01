From fox run brands
Fox Run Brands Easy Crank Can Opener
Advertisement
Easily open up your cans! The Easy Crank Can Opener features longer handles and a large turning crank, eliminating stress on your hand whether opening one can or 100. The black, soft rubber coating on its handles and crank make the can opener comfortable to hold. This opener has a high-carbon, gear-driven cutting wheel and skip-proof feed for smooth and easy usage. It also features a built-in bottle opener! Take away the pain and strain from your hands.