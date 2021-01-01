Juggernaut Storage Easy Assembly 24"W x 14"D x 30"H 3-Shelf Shelving Unit, Silver

Expand your storage possibilities and organize your stuff with the help of this Three-Shelf Shelving Unit. This item features a steel wire design to give it a clean look that matches most industrial spaces. It also looks good in the garage, the kitchen and in business settings. This metal shelving unit has a durable black finish with ventilated shelves that help prevent mold. It also has an NSF certification, making it safe for use with food products. This piece stands on its own. Each piece is adjustable in 1" increments. This steel wire shelving unit provides a maximum weight capacity of 83 lbs. per shelf when evenly distributed and on level feet. It is also easy to assemble and includes detailed instructions. No special tools are required.