Easter Color by Number Kids Coloring Book: Easter Color By Number Coloring Book With Bunny, rabbit, Easter eggs, ... Fun easter bunny Coloring Books For Kids (Paperback)

Easter - Color By Number features cute and adorable colouring pages of spring, blooming flowers, bird house, rabbits, and lots of decorated eggs which will make your coloring fun and easy. These fun coloring pages are for all age group from little ones to grand parents. It helps the child to master their numbers and improve their manual dexterity through coloring. Children will enjoy matching the colors to the included color key, or making up their own color combinations. Little ones will enjoy learning the numbers and coloring the pictures. It also helps in developing fine motor skills, counting, number recognition, eye-hand coordination and improves pen controls.