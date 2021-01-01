EARTH DAY Sea Turtle Environmental Climate Change Activist T-Shirt

Turtle lover gift for women men girls boys kids teen tween children says EARTH DAY with sea turtle graphic in retro vintage distressed style, ocean & beach lover novelty gift for Earth day April 22nd & every day to protect the environment save the planet. Gift idea for all who love turtles, environmentalist climate change activist who helps support and promote recycling & environmental protection scientist ecologist conservationist animal lover school science biology teacher college university professor. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem