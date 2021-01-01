Earth Day Save Green Planet Gifts Earth Day Environmental Trees Protection Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Looking for a cool and cute gift to promote Earth Day and tree planting? This cute Earth Day planet trees design is the perfect gift for family, friends, kids, climate change advocates, environmentalists, Earth Day promoters, and tree planters. Grab this cool and cute design for birthdays, Christmas, Earth Day, anniversary, environmental awareness day, environmental campaigns, climate change events, tree planting events or just every day gift idea to promote environmental protection. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only