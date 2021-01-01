From vietri
Vietri Earth 4-Piece Assorted Dinner Plates Set
From the Earth Collection. Mid-century modern meets classic chic with the Earth Collection. Warm, neutral tones hand-painted on angled silhouettes work in unison to create everyday essentials in four versatile patterns, bubble, bamboo, eggshell, and flower. Hand-painted on hard ceramic in Portugal. The Earth Assorted Dinner Plate Set combines mid-century neutral tones with simple silhouettes in four versatile hand-painted patterns. Includes four plates Earthenware Dishwasher and microwave safe Made in Portugal SIZING Diameter, about 10.75". Gifts - Serveware > Vietri > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Vietri.