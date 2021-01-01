Earning Money vs. Spending Money - Frugalism Investors T-Shirt

You are a convinced capitalist and invest your money on the stock exchange or in your own company. You know that excessive consumption stands in the way of your wealth build-up. Then the money is earned vs. Spending money outfit perfect for you. Great gift for all sharemen and frugalists on birthdays, Father's Day, Mother's Day or as a Christmas present. Many people strive for financial freedom, are economical and put their savings on the stock exchange Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem