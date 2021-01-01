Earley Gray/Beige Rug

Contemporary, distressed, and abstract modern art, with a splash of a paintbrush, will create your floor space a canvas of an artist. Muted blue, gray, black, and green hues and no design with lots of liveliness is the main attraction of this smart and trendy piece of art. Fashioned in Polyester the rug has jute backing for its long-lasting performance which keeps it intact in its place with firmness. This rug will create a gorgeous backdrop with its uneven faded and washed look in earthy elements and colors, upscaling your decor taste in a unique style. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'