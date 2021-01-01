Safavieh Earl Geometric Hand Tufted Wool Rug, One Size , Blue

Advertisement
ï»¿The Chatham Collection By Safavieh Contrasts Ancient Moroccan Motifs With A Fashion-Forward Palette Of Bright And Pastel Colors. This Transitional And Contemporary Rug Offers A Thick Wool Pile In Modern Designs To Complement Any Home Decor. These Stunning Hand-Tufted Wool Rugs Are Crafted In India To Recreate The Elegant Look Of Hand-Knotted Carpets For Today's Lifestyle Interiors. This Is A Great Addition To Your Home Whether In The Country Side Or Busy City.Shape: RectangleMeasurements: 24 Width/Inches, 36 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% WoolCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported