Vitra Eames House Bird - Walnut - Color: Brown

A contemporary update to the beloved American wooden bird. The Eames House Bird - Walnut by Vitra in collaboration with the Eames Office offers a new version of their original house bird. This one is made out of solid walnut and finished with a beautiful clear lacquer. Thanks to the visible grain and quality handcraftsmanship, this home accessory has a natural and authentic appearance. It balances on its tail and steel wire legs to stand upright to look like a real bird ready to sing. Color: Brown. Finish: Walnut