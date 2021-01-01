From breakwater bay
Ealing 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant
Modern and minimalist, this one-light dome pendant updates the aesthetic of any space as it casts light downward, the light will add an industrial and modern update to any home. Drawing inspiration from vintage styles, this pendant is an ideal piece to transform a plain kitchen into an eye-catching eat-in ensemble. They don’t take up prime real estate, they work well solo and in clusters, and they come in an endless amount of styles! Within, a 40 W maximum bulb (not included) casts an inviting glow throughout your space.This single pendent ensures plenty of fascinating light for your bedroom, foyer, dining room, living room, kitchen, entryway, kitchen island, study, and bathroom. Even better, it’s compatible with a dimmer switch for adjustable ambiance and can be installed on a sloped ceiling to suit the needs of your space.