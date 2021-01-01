From eagle creek
eagle creek Medium, Red Clay, Medium
NO MATTER WHAT DUFFEL M - Extra-durable, water-resistant Bi-Tech fabric, bartacked reinforcements at all stress points, lockable, self-repairing, & a storm flap for water protection SEPARATE STORAGE COMPARTMENT - Stuff the No Matter What duffel into the extra storage pouch that doubles as an internal packing pocket for shoes and gear that you want to keep separate RESILIENT & DURABLE - Uncompromised protection while you travel with the rugged and dependable bi-tech fabric; Bag Dimensions: 24 x 12 x 11 in | 1 lb 14 oz CLASSIC DUFFLE BAGS - Small and large duffel bags are great for carrying to the gym, toting your camping gear, keeping your gear closet organized, and as carry-on bags for travel NO MATTER WHAT WARRANTY - Eagle Creek's Lifetime Warranty, plus the added insurance of repair or replacement due to product failure during the product lifetime, regardless of the cause