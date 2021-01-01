ET2 E71006 Trapezoid 15-3/4" Wide LED Lighted Glass Accent Table Polished Chrome Indoor Furniture Tables Accent

ET2 E71006 Trapezoid 15-3/4" Wide LED Lighted Glass Accent Table Is it lighting or is it Art? The answer is both. Channels of stainless steel are skillfully mitered and assembled to create the ultimate conversation piece. LED strips are installed inside the channels to illuminate the room without annoying glare.Features:Made of stainless steel and glassIntegrated LED lighting provides a functional take on accent tablesDesigned for use in dry locationsHardwired connection requiredCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 29-1/2"Width: 15-3/4"Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 24Lumens: 1680Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Average Hours: 35000 Accent Polished Chrome