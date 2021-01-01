From et2
ET2 E34205 Chimes 24" Wide LED Drum Chandelier Black / Satin Nickel / Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
ET2 E34205 Chimes 24" Wide LED Drum Chandelier Round rings support rows of tubing in your choice of metallic finishes. The tubing comes to life when illuminated from the front by LED which directs light both up and down for even room illumination. The color temperature of the LED can be adjusted by any Bluetooth device to change the appearance of the fixture to suit any room decor. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via Bluetooth Triac & ELV dimmingETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Minimum Height: 18-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 56"Width: 23-3/4"Product Weight: 21.16 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2-1/4"Canopy Width: 7-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 4900Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 53 wattsAverage Hours: 25000 Black / Satin Nickel / Satin Brass