ET2 E32572 Dazed 15" LED Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E32572 Dazed 15" LED Pendant ET2 Dazed LED PendantSculptures created from Polished Chrome aluminum rods are formed by hand into a mod-silhouette, perfect for loft living and cosmopolitan lifestyles. Woven through the interior are strings of clear G4 LED lamps that add sparkle as they reflect off of the embellished etched patterns of the aluminum. Fashion forward and style genredefying, the Dazed collection goes with a myriad of looks from art deco to pop art.Features High quality iron constructionIncludes (8) 1.2 watt G4 LED bulbsCord mounted designCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locations1 year finish warranty, 5 year LED warrantyDimensions Height: 15-3/4"Minimum Height: 17-3/4"Maximum Height: 125"Width: 15-3/4"Depth: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 10.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: G4Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 1.2 wattsWattage: 9.6 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KLumens: 850 Polished Chrome