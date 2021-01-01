From et2
ET2 E31247-20 Quartz 10 Light 20" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
ET2 E31247-20 Quartz 10 Light 20" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Stalactites of Clear Beveled crystal suspend from supports and can be hung at various heights to create a spectacular array. The crystal shimmers as light diffuses through the facets powered by 90 CRI LED dimmable modules.FeaturesStainless steel constructionIncludes decorative crystal shadesInstallable on sloped ceilingsIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable via Triac ELV dimmingRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 21"Minimum Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 142"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 70.4 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 20"Canopy Depth: 20"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 6 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 10Lumens: 5600Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Black