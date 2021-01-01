From et2
ET2 E31241-20 Quartz 5" Wide LED Mini Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E31241-20 Quartz 5" Wide LED Mini Pendant Stalactites of Clear Beveled crystal suspend from supports and can be hung at various heights to create a spectacular array. The crystal shimmers as light diffuses through the facets powered by 90 CRI LED dimmable modules.FeaturesStainless steel constructionIncludes a decorative crystal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable via Triac ELV dimmingRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 21"Minimum Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 142"Width: 4-3/4"Depth: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 5.72 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 15-3/4"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 6 wattsLumens: 560Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Black