From et2
ET2 E25067-92 Soji 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E25067-92 Soji 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant Inspired by Japanese lanterns, this soft contemporary collection features Satin White glass shades of various shapes and sizes mounted on metal frames finished in a dramatic two-tone Gold with Black accents.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingTriac CL and ELV dimming compatibleAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 17-1/4"Minimum Height: 19-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 140"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 5.1 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1040Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIWattage: 13.5 wattsAverage Hours: 30000 Black / Gold