ET2 E25065-92 Soji 2 Light 9" Wide LED Mini Pendant Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

ET2 E25065-92 Soji 2 Light 9" Wide LED Mini Pendant Inspired by Japanese lanterns, this soft contemporary collection features Satin White glass shades of various shapes and sizes mounted on metal frames finished in a dramatic two-tone Gold with Black accents.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(2) 5 watt maximum G9 LED bulbs included DimmableAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/2"Minimum Height: 10-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 131"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 3.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-3/8"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 10 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 wattsLumens: 960Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 20000Bulbs Included: Yes Black / Gold