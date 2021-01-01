ET2 E24789 Gyro II 27" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier with Acrylic Diffusers Black / Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

ET2 E24789 Gyro II 27" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier with Acrylic Diffusers FeaturesConstructed from aluminum and steelComes with acrylic diffusersIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-3/4"Minimum Height: 8"Maximum Height: 129"Width: 27"Depth: 27"Product Weight: 9.3 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 7-7/8"Canopy Depth: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 5250Wattage: 98 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Black / Polished Chrome