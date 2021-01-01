From et2
ET2 E24526 Argent 34" LED Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E24526 Argent 34" LED Pendant ET2 Argent LED PendantCages of artfully bend Polished Chrome channel create interesting light forms that are as creative as they are functional. Illuminated from within, high power LED strips gently cast light into the room without glare.Features: Dimmable fixtureSuitable for dry locationsIntegrated LED panelsDimensions: Fixture Diameter: 34.25" Fixture Height: 25"Maximum Hanging Height: 147" Minimum Hanging Height: 27"Canopy Height: 1.7"Canopy Width: 9.9"Electrical Specifications:Integrated LED80 CRI (Color Rendering Index)3000K Color Temperature: 10,433 LumensDimmable149.14 Watts Polished Chrome