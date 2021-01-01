From et2
ET2 E24410-92 Raven 18" Wide LED Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E24410-92 Raven 18" Wide LED Pendant Low profile cone shape metal shades finished in Black are fitted with a Satin White glass diffuser which conceals a high power LED light source. FeaturesConstructed from aluminum, steel, and glassIncludes an aluminum shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via ELV or Triac dimmingAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 5-1/4"Minimum Height: 7-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 126-3/4"Width: 17-3/4"Depth: 17-3/4"Product Weight: 5.06 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-1/4"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 680Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 8.5 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Black