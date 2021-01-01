From et2
ET2 E24312 Kem 12 Light 29-1/4" Wide Chandelier with Glass Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
ET2 E24312 Kem 12 Light 29-1/4" Wide Chandelier with Glass Shades Hand blown Clear glass shades are supported from a unique criss cross design frame of Polished Chrome. The thick glass in the bottom of the shade creates an interesting optical effect when illuminated by the xenon lamps included.Hand blown Clear glass shades are supported from a unique criss cross design frame of Polished Chrome. The thick glass in the bottom of the shade creates an interesting optical effect when illuminated by the xenon lamps included.FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with glass shadesCan be installed on vaulted ceilingsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 45-1/4"Maximum Height: 83"Width: 29-1/4"Depth: 29-1/4"Product Weight: 32.0 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonNumber of Bulbs: 12Lumens: 5880Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 480 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K Polished Chrome