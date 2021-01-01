ET2 E23174 Orbital 4 Light 37" Tall LED Wall Sconce Black / White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

From et2
ET2 E23174 Orbital 4 Light 37" Tall LED Wall Sconce A creative way to add light to any room, this collection can be arranged into many configurations. Simply install the main canopy and position the Moons to your desired location within 3 feet from the center. Each Moon is finished on the backside and the face. The face can move from side to side as well in an outward direction.FeaturesStainless steel constructionIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsDimmable via Triac ELV dimmingRated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 37"Width: 37"Extension: 2-1/2"Product Weight: 3.96 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 2.4 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 4Lumens: 960Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000 Black / White