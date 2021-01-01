From et2
ET2 E22775 Fizz IV 14" LED Pendant Polished Chrome / Bubble Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E22775 Fizz IV 14" LED Pendant ET2 Fizz IV PendantIntroducing the new and improved version of our previous Fizz II. The new version features a ceramic base LED from LG. With 30% greater light output and dimming capability, the new Fizz IV sets the standard in contemporary illumination.Product Features: Part of the Fizz IV CollectionIncludes clear seedy glass shadesFully covered under ET2's 10-year limited warrantyCord included for adjustable installationDimmable Fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesSloped ceiling compatibleProduct Specifications: Single Pendant Height: 12" Width: 16" Maximum Height: 134" (including chain / cord / down rods)Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 37.5Voltage: 120vProduct Variations: E22779: 9 Light LED 16" Wide Pendant Polished Chrome / Bubble Glass