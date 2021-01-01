From et2
ET2 E22357 Arch 29" LED Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E22357 Arch 29" LED Pendant Features:Part of the Arch collectionRated for dry locationsIncludes twelve 3.5 watt bulbsCovered under ET2's 1 year warrantyDimensions:Height: 5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 29.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 128" (including chain / down rods)Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 12Watts Per Bulb: 3.5Bulb Base: LEDBulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWattage: 42Voltage: 120vProduct Variation:E22351:1 Light 5.5" Wide PendantE22353:3 Light 3.5" Wide PendantE22355:5 Light 3.5" Wide Pendant Polished Chrome