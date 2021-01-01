From et2

ET2 E22093 Fiori 20" 12 Light Pendant Clear Murano Indoor Lighting Pendants NULL

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

ET2 E22093 Fiori 20" 12 Light Pendant Product Features:Part of the Fiori CollectionIncludes glass shadeFully covered under ET2's 10 year limited warrantyChain included for adjustable installationSloped ceiling compatibleProduct Specifications:Height: 39.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 20" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Bulb Base: Bi Pin, G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 12Watts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 420 NULL Clear Murano

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com