ET2 E22093 Fiori 20" 12 Light Pendant Clear Murano Indoor Lighting Pendants NULL

ET2 E22093 Fiori 20" 12 Light Pendant Product Features:Part of the Fiori CollectionIncludes glass shadeFully covered under ET2's 10 year limited warrantyChain included for adjustable installationSloped ceiling compatibleProduct Specifications:Height: 39.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 20" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Bulb Base: Bi Pin, G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 12Watts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 420 NULL Clear Murano