ET2 E21309 Inca 15" Crystal Drum Pendant with Halogen Bulbs Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E21309 Inca 15" Crystal Drum Pendant with Halogen Bulbs Legendary meets contemporary with the Inca Collection. Reminiscent of the mythical tales of Incan treasures, the fixtures offer brilliantly shining crystal enclosed within a precision laser-cut sheath that cannot be duplicated. The glow of the light from within casts a beautifully radiant shine that adorns the outer permeable layer. Product Features:Part of the Inca CollectionMetal shadeFully covered under ET2's 1-year limited warrantyCord included for adjustable installationSloped ceiling compatibleProduct Specifications:Fixture Height: 8.75"Fixture Width: 15.75"Maximum Overall Height: 130"Minimum Overall Height: 10"Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: XenonBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 7Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 280 Polished Chrome