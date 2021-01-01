From et2
ET2 E20863-75 Nob 3 Light 14" Wide LED Abstract Multi Light Pendant Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
ET2 E20863-75 Nob 3 Light 14" Wide LED Abstract Multi Light Pendant These geometric pendants can be arranged at various heights to create both a sculptural and functional form. Housings in various shapes and sizes are topped with a round handle of Black and finished on the bottom with a Clear acrylic diffuser.FeaturesAluminum and stainless steel constructionIncludes acrylic shadesInstallable on sloped ceilingsIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable via Triac ELV dimmingRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/2"Minimum Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 129-1/2"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 7.7 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 13/16"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 12"Canopy Depth: 12"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 19.4 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Lumens: 1358Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000 Black / Gold