ET2 E20817 Pyramid 20" Wide LED Triangular Shaped Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E20817 Pyramid 20" Wide LED Triangular Shaped Pendant Triangular shaped frames of metal are finished in a mirror like Polished Chrome or Rose Gold. The inner side of these frames house LED strips that provide ample indirect and direct lighting for ultimate comfort and performance. Features: Constructed from stainless steel Capable of being dimmed Rated for use in dry locations Dimensions: Height: 13-1/4" Minimum Height: 15" Maximum Height: 130" Width: 19-3/4" Depth: 19-3/4" Product Weight: 5.94 lbs Canopy Height: 1-1/2" Canopy Width: 6-1/4" Canopy Depth: 6-1/4" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Type: LED Wattage: 35 Voltage: 120 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90 Lumens: 2450 Polished Chrome