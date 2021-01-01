From et2
ET2 E20363-92 Half Moon 3 Light 30" Wide LED Linear Pendant Metallic Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
ET2 E20363-92 Half Moon 3 Light 30" Wide LED Linear Pendant Spun metal semi spheres cap a Satin White glass shade. Installed into each fixture is an omni-directional LED bulb that evenly illuminates the glass while providing long life operation.FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 9 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included Adjustable cord includedDimmable via Triac ELV dimmingRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/2"Minimum Height: 11-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 130-1/4"Width: 30-1/4"Depth: 30-1/4"Product Weight: 10.36 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 7-1/4"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 25-1/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 27 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsLumens: 1890Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 20000Bulbs Included: Yes Metallic Gold