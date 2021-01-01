ET2 E20108 Starburst 4" 1 Light Pendant Satin Nickel with Mirror Chrome Shade Indoor Lighting Pendants

ET2 E20108 Starburst 4" 1 Light Pendant Product Features:Part of the Starburst CollectionIncludes glass shadeFully covered under ET2's 10 year limited warrantyCord included for adjustable installationDimmable Fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesSloped ceiling compatibleProduct Specifications:Height: 6" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 4" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 120" (including chain / down rods)Bulb Base: G4Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 20 Satin Nickel with Mirror Chrome Shade