ET2 E20107-81 8 Light Multi-Light Pendant from the Starburst Collection Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

ET2 E20107-81 8 Light Multi-Light Pendant from the Starburst Collection Contemporary / Modern 8 Light Multi-Light Pendant from the Starburst CollectionIt was Shakespeare that said, "The stars above us, govern our conditions." And so it is with this amazing multi-light pendant series. Each unique glass cover supports handmade glass starbursts - available in clear, blue, green, amber or violet - suspending each burst of color in its own glass globe. Chrome hardware and a satin nickel-finish canopy complete each structure, and every little piece is adjustable to enhance your galaxy in a variety of different ways.Features:Starburst 8-Light PendantMirror Chrome Glass ShadesUses (8) 20w Xenon bulbs (Included)Dimmable: Low-Voltage Dimmer Height AdjustableUL Listed for Dry LocationsSpecifications:Height: 6"Width: 24"Maximum Overall Height: 96"Minimum Overall Height: 18"Rated Life: 2900 HoursRated Lumens: 2560Color Temperature: 2000°KMaximum Wattage: 160 Satin Nickel