From epadlink
E171 Sports Earbuds Wired with Microphone Sweatproof Wrap Around Earphones with Over Ear Hook in Ear Running Headphones for Workout Exercise Gym.
Advertisement
COMFORTABLE & SNUG FIT PERFECT FOR WORKOUTS An ergonomic design with 3 different sizes of silicone ear buds ensures the optimum fit for your ears. The ear hook design gives a secure fit making it perfect companion for running, jogging or the gym. We've carefully crafted these earbuds to deliver a well-balanced sound with solid bass and an emphasis on mids and highs. Note: if you're looking for extra-strong bass you might want to look into larger headphones. MULTI-FUNCTIONAL IN-LINE CONTROL The included in-line control can control music play / pause, adjust volume up / down, previous / next track; moreover answer / reject calls, activate voice assistant and call last dialed number. (Note: some functions will not work for some smart phone models.) BUILT-IN MIC FOR CLEAR CALLS Built-in microphone provides you crystal clear sound during call, whatever for phone call or VOIP call. You can receive calls easily whenever you are at gyms or walking on