From et2

ET2 E10034 Innertube 24" Wide LED Ring Chandelier Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

ET2 E10034 Innertube 24" Wide LED Ring Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a cream acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable fixture via Triac dimmerRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 2-1/2"Minimum Height: 5"Maximum Height: 125"Width: 23-1/2"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 2"Shade Width: 23-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 48 wattsLumens: 2640Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 35000 Satin Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com