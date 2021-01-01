ET2 E10034 Innertube 24" Wide LED Ring Chandelier Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

ET2 E10034 Innertube 24" Wide LED Ring Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a cream acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable fixture via Triac dimmerRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 2-1/2"Minimum Height: 5"Maximum Height: 125"Width: 23-1/2"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 2"Shade Width: 23-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 48 wattsLumens: 2640Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 35000 Satin Nickel