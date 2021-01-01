E015 Embrace Lounge Chair by Carl Hansen - Color: Grey - Finish: Wood tones - (E015-OAK LAQ-DM2 120)

Bring first-rate comfort into any modern living room with the Embrace Lounge Chair from Carl Hansen. The frame and three-piece back are constructed from high-quality wood, beautifully crafted for appealing visuals. With its extra padding inside the cushions and the lowered and deep seat, this chair is exceptionally comfortable, making it perfect for engaging in stimulating conversation or reading a book. The upholstery surrounds the frame and hugs the user to ensure a contemporary seat the delivers on its name. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Grey. Finish: Oak - Lacquered