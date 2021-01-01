Nox Anabel - E002 Strapless Sweetheart Ruffled Sheath Dress

Dare to show off your style in a fashionable dress from Nox Anabel E002. This stylish ensemble showcases a strapless sweetheart neckline. The fitted bodice is styled with a sexy back cutout. Ruffled details that cascade at the back of its full length sheath skirt until its sweep of train. Get glam in this fabulous Nox Anabel dress. Style: noxa_E002 Details Strapless Fitted bodice Back zipper Sweep train Back cutout Ruffled details Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.