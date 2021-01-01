From e.l.f.
e.l.f. Lash & Brow Serum
Advertisement
LONGER-LOOKING LASHES: Lashes are in! e.l.f. Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum is packed with powerful ingredients such as antioxidants, amino acids & vitamins to give you healthier, longer-looking lashes and brows in weeks! NOURISHING FORMULA: This serum features a nourishing formula that assists in conditioning the lashes and brows to help with thin, brittle and short hairs, and enhances lashes and brows to make them appear longer and fuller. HOW TO USE: Apply to your upper and bottom lash line and/or brow hairs in the AM and PM. LASTING CURL: Infused with Jojoba Wax, this mascara holds the curl of your eyelashes for long-lasting, curled and voluminous lashes. SKIN-LOVING INGREDIENTS: All e.l.f. products are made from skin-loving ingredients you want, minus the toxins you don’t—all at good-for-you prices. All e.l.f. products are 100% cruelty-free and Vegan.