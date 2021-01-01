From e.l.f. cosmetics
e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer, Deep Cinnamon
Advertisement
Camouflage those pesky spots and under-eye circles with the e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer. A full-coverage, hydrating, longwearing concealer featuring a large doe foot applicator to conceal, correct, contour and highlight for flawless skin. The highly pigmented formula is lightweight with a satin finish that won't settle into fine lines or creases. Ideal for all skin types, but great for dry skin! Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.