e.l.f. Glow Up Primer Serum, Lightweight Nourishing & Luminous, 1.01 Fl Oz

Luminous glow: This primer serum hydrates the skin and preps it for makeup while giving you a luminous glow. The lightweight formula feels weightless on the skin and keeps skin nourished and moisturized. How to wear: dab 3-5 drops onto clean face and massage all over skin. Add more drops as needed for moisture and glow. Wear alone or top with your favorite foundation. 100% cruelty-free & Vegan: proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic. Free from: all E.L.F. Products are 100% free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol, Ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. Beauty for all: e.l.f. Cosmetics provides professional-quality products at get-real prices, because we believe beauty should be accessible to every eye, lip, and face.