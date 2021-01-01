E-Bike Du Wurdest Straight Von Einem Penentner Overhauled Bicycle T-Shirt

This you have just been refurbished by a pensioner motif is perfect for any cyclist, whether with a battery on an electric bike or with a mountain bike or road bike. Every cyclist will love this great MTB motif for cycling. Are you looking for a great e-bike motif for Christmas, birthday or Father's Day? Then this cool bicycle motif is just the thing for the typical cyclist on a mountain bike or even electric bike rider with battery in the frame. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem