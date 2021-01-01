Dyslexia Family Awareness Niece Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Niece Dyslexia support, Dyslexia Niece, Dyslexia nephew, Dyslexia son, Dyslexia daughter, Dyslexia baby, K12Dyslexia Niece, Dyslexia Girl, Dyslexia Child, Child, Child awareness, Dyslexia family member, and Dy 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.