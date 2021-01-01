Capital Lighting Dylan Outdoor Post Light - Color: Bronze

Bold with a soft touch. The Dylan Outdoor Post Light by Capital Lighting is a transitional addition to the home with a lantern-style silhouette and simple composition. A cupola-styled dome with minimal venting at the top sits above a cylindrical antique water glass shade for a beautifully diffused layer of light. The wavy glass texture softens the bold finish of this post light and the addition of a vintage filament bulb, purchased separately, can add some nostalgic flair. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze