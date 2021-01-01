From lauren ralph lauren
LAUREN Ralph Lauren Dylan Lurex Stripe Ring Front Halter
Advertisement
Catch some much-needed sunshine in these LAUREN Ralph Lauren Dylan Lurex Stripe Ring Front Halter. Triangle top flaunts a vibrant striped design. Deep plunge neckline. Removable soft cups. Square shimmering hardware at center. Adjustable neck and back ties. Materials: 80% polyester, 8% nylon, 7% elastane, 5% metallic. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 12 in Chest Measurement: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.