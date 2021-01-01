Dyersburg Bar & Counter Stool

Dyersburg features a wide, comfortably padded seat with stunning diamond-tufted velvet upholstery. Metal frame for a long-lasting chair. Velvet upholstery for a stylish, designer look. We understand how important your home is and how decorating your kitchen, dining room, or bedrooms with classy, contemporary furnishings can help make it a place that reflects who you are. We believe in the power modern furniture has in creating not just a home but your home. We believe in feeling good about our home's environment, and we think you do too. Seat Height: Counter Stool (26” Seat Height), Upholstery: Dark Gray